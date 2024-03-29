Knights to face Kitchener in Round 2 of OHL playoffs

The Ontario Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Western Conference Semi-Final Series between the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers.

The puck drops on the series Thursday nigh at Budweiser Gardens in London.

The OHL’s regular season champions, London advanced to the second round following a first round sweep of the Flint Firebirds.

The Western Conference fourth-seed Rangers defeated the Erie Otters by a score of 4-3 in overtime of Game 6 of their first round series on Tuesday night in Erie.

This is the third consecutive time the Knights and Rangers have met in the OHL Playoffs.

Round 1 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

Round 2 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 – Thurs., April 11 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 – Sat., April 13 at London, 4:00pm

Game 3 – Tues., April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm

Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm

Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm