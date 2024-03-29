LONDON
London

    • Knights to face Kitchener in Round 2 of OHL playoffs

    Share

    The Ontario Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Western Conference Semi-Final Series between the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers.

    The puck drops on the series Thursday nigh at Budweiser Gardens in London.

    The OHL’s regular season champions, London advanced to the second round following a first round sweep of the Flint Firebirds.

    The Western Conference fourth-seed Rangers defeated the Erie Otters by a score of 4-3 in overtime of Game 6 of their first round series on Tuesday night in Erie.

    This is the third consecutive time the Knights and Rangers have met in the OHL Playoffs.

     

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – Thurs., April 11 at London, 7:00pm

    Game 2 – Sat., April 13 at London, 4:00pm

    Game 3 – Tues., April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm

    Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm

    Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Key questions Trudeau could face at the foreign interference inquiry

    When the prime minister testifies at the public inquiry into foreign interference Wednesday he will face meticulous questioning from a room full of lawyers intent on getting to the bottom of what Justin Trudeau knew about China's meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News