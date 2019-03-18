

CTV London





It took them until the 68th and final game of the regular season, but the London Knights clinched first place in the Western Conference.

London won on the road against the Saginaw Spirit 5-2 Saturday giving them 99 points, and making them the number one seed in the west.

The Knights struggled down the stretch this season, but hung on with a win when it mattered most.

That sets up a match-up with the Windsor Spitfires in round one, which will begin Friday night Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights went 5-and-1 against the Spitfires this season.