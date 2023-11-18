Knights take on Firebirds at Bud Gardens
The Flint Firebirds were in town to take on the London Knights Friday at Budweiser Gardens.
Flint opened up the scoring and didn’t look back. At one point, the Firebirds were up 4-0.
The Knights got one back in the second, but the Firebirds answered under a minute later.
Despite a third period rally, the Knights fell to the Firebirds.
The final score was 7-4 for Flint.
The Knights are on the road Saturday for a game against the Erie Otters.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff and displaced people fled Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and took some away.
Adam Johnson's U.K. team gets back on the ice in a memorial game weeks after the player's tragic death
A makeshift shrine for Adam Johnson keeps growing outside the arena where the Nottingham Panthers play hockey.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener high school
Police say hate-motivated graffiti was found at a Kitchener high school on Friday.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
Windsor
-
Integram workers get 15% raise, ratify new deal by very slim margin
About 1,000 workers at Magna’s Integram Windsor Seating plant voted 56 per cent in favour of a tentative deal Saturday morning.
-
Windsor police investigate shots-fired incident in city’s west end
Windsor police are investigating a ‘shots-fired’ incident after finding three shell casings in the middle of a west Windsor road.
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
Barrie
-
Barrie and YMCA sign lease for new facility
After a years-long search, the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka is finally returning to Barrie.
-
New Barrie hotel a crucial first step to increasing occupancy rates
A new hotel in the works in Barrie's south end comes as the City continues to deal with occupancy rate challenges.
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
Northern Ontario
-
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than three years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than three years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Ottawa
-
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa as part of the Help Santa Toy Parade
The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade begins in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m., travelling from Ottawa City Hall to Lansdowne.
-
OPP stop two drivers going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Two drivers going 70 kilometres over the speed limit were among five drivers charged by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Highway 417 in Ottawa Friday night.
-
Ottawa takes centre stage in these Christmas movies this holiday season
Tis the season for Christmas movies, and you will be able to spot locations in Ottawa in several movies on the small screen this holiday season.
Toronto
-
Toronto police charge woman who allegedly vandalized Forest Hill Starbucks with pro-Palestinian messages
Toronto police have charged a 25-year-old woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in Forest Hill with pro-Palestinian messages.
-
'They were from my late husband': Toronto woman hopes to get her stolen Christmas decorations back
S. Liza Hockridge just wants the holiday decorations that she says were stolen off her front porch back, as they were Christmas gifts from her late husband.
-
One person dead following overnight shooting in Richmond Hill
A man has been pronounced deceased following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
-
Pet pics: Halifax first responders pose with furry friends for calendar fundraiser
Fight4Life, which was established in honour of firefighter Halifax Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018, has released its 2024 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
-
Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place
Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place
Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hog farm accused of animal cruelty after new video released
A hog farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing new allegations of animal cruelty after secretly recorded video was released by an animal rights group.
-
Tennis Canada pushing for accessible home court for western junior team
About 20 promising tennis hopefuls come to the North Shore Winter Club every week to practice and train, but the space and hours are limited.
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.