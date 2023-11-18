LONDON
London

    • Knights take on Firebirds at Bud Gardens

    Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. seen on Sept. 27, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. seen on Sept. 27, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    The Flint Firebirds were in town to take on the London Knights Friday at Budweiser Gardens.

    Flint opened up the scoring and didn’t look back. At one point, the Firebirds were up 4-0.

    The Knights got one back in the second, but the Firebirds answered under a minute later.

    Despite a third period rally, the Knights fell to the Firebirds.

    The final score was 7-4 for Flint.

    The Knights are on the road Saturday for a game against the Erie Otters.

