Knights squeeze past Petes in OT

London

    Sam Dickinson of the London Knights. (Source: Luke Durda/OHL Images) Sam Dickinson of the London Knights. (Source: Luke Durda/OHL Images)

    Isaiah George scored the game-winning goal 3:35 into overtime to lift the London Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday.

    Easton Cowan, in his first game back since returning from Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, and Sam Dickinson scored in regulation for London. Michael Simpson made 40 saves.

    Jax Dubois and Samuel Mayer replied for Peterborough. Liam Sztuska stopped 34-of-37 shots.

    Dubois put the Petes ahead 2-1 just 58 seconds into the third period. However, Dickinson netted the game-tying marker with 17 seconds left in regulation.

