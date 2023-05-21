Knights relying on call-up goaltender to keep season alive tonight

The London Knights will need another strong performance by Jr. B call-up Owen Willmore Sunday night to keep their season alive.

The 18-year old from St. Thomas, Ont. was brilliant in his OHL playoff debut in Game 5, stopping 32 of 33 shots to help the Knights beat Peterborough 4-1.

“I was so proud of him,” says George Diaco, Knights co-captain.

“He stepped up huge, and he was so confident, actually surprised us a lot and I’m really proud of him.”

The Knights didn’t make Willmore available for media interviews after the game Friday, or Saturday before they left for Peterborough.

Head coach Dale Hunter said after Game 5 that he decided to turn to the club’s third-string goaltender after rookie Zach Bowen’s workload increased due to the injury to starter Brett Brochu. The Knights had also lost three straight with Bowen in goal.

“We’ve been playing him (Bowen) a lot of games and he’s a young guy,” Hunter said, “so I thought he needed a rest.”

He added Willmore works hard in practice, and he played well in net.

“Willie did a great job,” says Rick Steadman, Knights assistant coach.

“He came in and he showed a lot of confidence, showed a lot of poise. He got those first couple of shots and then once he settled down, he settled down he wasn't letting anything in tight. He closed down those rebounds and those power plays out the end that's tough and he stood tall so we're proud of what we did.”

Owen Willmore in the #OHLChampionship spotlight for the @LondonKnights!



Former 14th round #OHLDraft pick backstopped the @StratWarriors to a @GOJHL Cherrey Cup title this season before winning his first-ever #OHLPlayoffs start in Game 5. #LDNvsPBO pic.twitter.com/J4zzSTFmyW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 20, 2023

The 14th round pick in 2020 had just six regular season games in 2021, and part of one playoff contest this year as OHL experience.

However, he did lead the Stratford Warriors to the GOJHL Cherrey Cup this year before losing in game seven of the Sutherland Cup less than two weeks ago.

Owen Willmore, bottom left, led the Stratford Warriors to the GOJHL Cherrey Cup Championship in 2023 (Source: Stratford Warriors)

“He's pulling off that experience where it takes a lot of confidence,” says Steadman.

“It doesn't matter where your experience comes from, they're all high intensity games. He knew that all you had to do is stand in there and make the saves that he could. Don't worry about anything that goes by, just keep making those saves and then hope for the best.”

Assistant general manager Rob Simpson called the game five environment a “pressure cooker” and praised Willmore’s performance.

He says tonight on the road, the rest of the team will have to support him.

“It's not all on him,” says Simpson.

“We need to play well, defensively. Our unit as a core is what our strength is and how we play together as a team and we play defense together and, you know, we know that everybody's going to bring their best again that they have.”

A Knights victory and there will be a game seven at Budweiser Gardens Monday at 7 p.m.

Should the Petes win, they will capture their first J Ross Robertson Cup since 2006.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre and the game can be seen on TSN.