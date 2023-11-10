Knights outlast Spitfires in wild scoring affair

Ruslan Gazizov paced London with two goals as the Knights outlasted the Windsor Spitfires 10-7 on Thursday night.

Kasper Halttunen, Ryder Boulton, Jackson Edward, Kaeden Johnston, William Nicholl, Oliver Bonk, Sam O'Reilly and Max McCue each contributed one goal for London (9-5-0-1).

Michael Simpson surrendered five goals on 12 shots before making way for Owen Willmore, who stopped 15-of-17 shots in 35:38 of action.

Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham each scored two goals, while Alex Christopoulos, Cole Davis and AJ Spellacy added a goal apiece for Windsor (4-10-1).

Joey Costanzo turned away 29-of-38 shots.

The Spitfires held a 3-2 lead after the first period, and turned it into a 6-3 game by the 6:24 mark of the second. However, the Knights answered with four unanswered goals in the middle frame before outscoring Windsor 3-1 in the third period to ice the contest