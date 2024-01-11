Knights open scoring early against Sarnia

Oliver Bonk, Kaeden Johnston and Jacob Julien each scored twice as the London Knights topped the Sarnia Sting 9-2.

Denver Barkey, Evan Van Gorp and Sam O'Reilly scored once for London (27-11-1). Knights goaltender Owen Willmore kicked out 38 shots.

Tyson Doucette and Daylen Moses scored for Sarnia (15-22-2). Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 19 shots.