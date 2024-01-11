LONDON
London

    • Knights open scoring early against Sarnia

    Oliver Bonk of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images) Oliver Bonk of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

    Oliver Bonk, Kaeden Johnston and Jacob Julien each scored twice as the London Knights topped the Sarnia Sting 9-2.

    Denver Barkey, Evan Van Gorp and Sam O'Reilly scored once for London (27-11-1). Knights goaltender Owen Willmore kicked out 38 shots.

    Tyson Doucette and Daylen Moses scored for Sarnia (15-22-2). Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 19 shots.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News