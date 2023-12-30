Knights’ McCue suspended indefinitely following game against the Sting

The London Knights played host to the Sarnia Sting Friday night. It was the second match up of their home-at-home series.

The Knights were up 4-nil at the end of the second period after two goals from Max McCue in the first, and two from Sam Dickinson in the second.

Knights’ player Ruslan Gazizov wrapped up the game with the last goal of the night with a final score of 5-1.

However, a great game for McCue quickly went awry in the third period.

A cross-checking from Sarnia’s Daylen Moses at London’s Denver Barkey sparked an upset from the Knights.

Moses was given a penalty, then ejected.

Then, an apparent hit from Sting goaltender Karsen Chartier to Knights’ Kaeden Johnston furthered the team’s vexation.

Penalties were given out to a number players for fighting, roughhousing, and misconduct.

Of note are McCue’s several penalties for misconduct, unsportsmanlike conduct, and game misconduct for ‘abuse of officials.’

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced disciplinary actions for McCue on Saturday.

McCue has been suspended indefinitely “as a result of actions on Dec. 29.”

McCue was the #156 overall draft pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2021.

The Knights were in Sarnia Thursday night and clinched that game 6-2. With the win Friday night, the Knights have won five games in a row.

The Knights are back on home ice on New Year’s Eve when the Flint Firebirds visit Bud Gardens.