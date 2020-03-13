LONDON, ONT -- The London Knights and the London Lightning have had their seasons put on hold as the OHL and NBL followed the lead of major league sports.

Following announcements from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and many other sports organizations the OHL and NBL also put their seasons on hold.

“In the best interest of the health of our players, member team staff, billets, on and off-ice officials, our great fans as well as the general public, we deemed this to be best course of action effective immediately,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a statement.

The news comes as preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are being put in place across the province and country.

The Ontario government announced that public schools will be closed for an additional two weeks following March break.

Western University announced that classes will be moving online for the rest of the year.

In the sports world the latest events to be affected by cancellations was several PGA tournaments.