Knights hold on for OT win over Flint, take 3-0 series lead

    Landon Sim scored the game-winning goal at 11:59 of overtime on Tuesday, lifting the London Knights to a 4-3 win and 3-0 series lead over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

    Easton Cowan, Kaleb Lawrence, and Kasper Halttunen provided the rest of the offence for London, which can advance to the second round with a win in Game 4 on Thursday.

    Michael Simpson made 25 saves.

    Blake Smith, Coulson Pitre and Connor Clattenburg replied for Flint, which got 32 stops from Nathan Day.

    After Clattenburg opened the scoring at 11:50 of the first period, the Knights scored three unanswered goals capped by Halttunen at 2:19 of the third.

    Pitre and Smith's goals at 4:47 and 7:07 of the third period, however, pushed the game to overtime.

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    • Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
    • Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
    • Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3
    • Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
    • Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
    • Game 6: Sun., April 7 – London at Flint, 4:00pm*
    • Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*

