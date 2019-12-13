LONDON, ONT. -- An injury on the ice Thursday night forced the cancellation of the London Knights game versus the Niagara Ice Dogs.

Niagara Ice Dogs goalie Tucker Tynan suffered a severe cut in the second period following a collisioin. Video shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.

Tynan fell to the ice and clutched his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

He was rushed to hospital.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.

A Tweet from the Ice Dogs says Tynan underwent surgery and was in stable condition. The team also thanked the training staff of the Knights and other medical personnel for their quick action.