Knights extend winning streak

The London Knights continued their hot streak Friday night against Saginaw.

The two teams are neck and neck in the overall standings, but it wasn’t a close game at Bud Gardens.

Easton Cowan led the way with a goal and two assists as the Knights cruised to their 11th win in a row.

The final score — London 6, Saginaw 1.

London’s next game is against Owen Sound at Bud Gardens Sunday afternoon.