    Knights extend winning streak

    Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
    The London Knights continued their hot streak Friday night against Saginaw.

    The two teams are neck and neck in the overall standings, but it wasn’t a close game at Bud Gardens.

    Easton Cowan led the way with a goal and two assists as the Knights cruised to their 11th win in a row.

    The final score — London 6, Saginaw 1.

    London’s next game is against Owen Sound at Bud Gardens Sunday afternoon.

