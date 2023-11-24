LONDON
London

    • Knights double up Battalion in North Bay

    The London Knights were on the road in northern Ontario Thursday night tonight taking on the North Bay Battalion.

    That stopped a comeback by North Bay who was down 3-0 early in the first period.

    Oliver bonk finished with two goals and an assist. London added an empty-netter.

    Final score was 6-3 for London.

    The Knights' northern road trip continues Friday night in Sudbury.

