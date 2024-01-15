LONDON
London

    • Knights dominate over Owen Sound

    The London Knights defeated Owen Sound 10-0 at Budweiser Gardens on Jan. 14, 2024. (Source: @LondonKnights/X) The London Knights defeated Owen Sound 10-0 at Budweiser Gardens on Jan. 14, 2024. (Source: @LondonKnights/X)
    Max McCue had two goals and two assists, Jackson Edward chipped in with four assists and Michael Simpson stopped 28 shots as the London Knights crushed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 10-0.

    Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk also scored twice for the Knights (29-11-0-1), while Easton Cowan, Evan Van Gorp, Kasper Halttunen and Kaleb Lawrence netted singles.

    Netminder Corbin Votary stopped 37 of 47 shots for the Attack (18-19-2-1).

