

Brent Lale, CTV London





With 12 consecutive wins, the London Knights are the hottest team in the Ontario Hockey League right now.

Typically junior hockey is cyclical - when teams rebuild, it typically takes years, not months.

However, the Knights have expedited that process, and less than a year after dealing away some elite talent, they're back on top.

“We actually had a better winning percentage after we made last year’s trades,” says Assistant GM Rob Simpson.

“What some of the young guys did in the second half, showed us what we were capable of. Then getting Evan Bouchard, Alex Formenton and now Paul Cotter quickly changes the fortune of your team.”

With four NHL-drafted defencemen, they’ve allowed a league low 60 goals.

Combine that with a solid goaltending duo and they have the luxury of resting their keepers every other night to keep them fresh.

“Not every team is that fortunate,” says Assistant Coach Dylan Hunter. “It takes two special kids like Jordan Kooy and Joseph Raaymakers to have the character to accept less playing time”

Raaymakers adds, “We have a great relationship. We were friends before I was traded here. We understand and support each other.”

The players and coach staff both say the team is buying into winning and not just personal statistics and accomplishments.

That’s the reason they've quickly gone from the middle of the pack, to once again one of the most feared junior hockey teams in the country.