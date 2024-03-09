LONDON
London

    • Knights defeat Sting, Cowan extends point streak

    Share

    Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1 in OHL action Friday night.

    Isaiah George, Kasper Halttunen, Kaleb Lawrence and William Nicholl also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (44-14-1-3), who outshot the visitors 34-17.

    Easton Cowan assisted on Halttunen's goal, extending his point streak to 31 games.

    Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (23-34-3-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

    London hosts Kitchener at 4 p.m. Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News