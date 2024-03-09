Knights defeat Sting, Cowan extends point streak

Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1 in OHL action Friday night.

Isaiah George, Kasper Halttunen, Kaleb Lawrence and William Nicholl also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (44-14-1-3), who outshot the visitors 34-17.

Easton Cowan assisted on Halttunen's goal, extending his point streak to 31 games.

Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (23-34-3-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

London hosts Kitchener at 4 p.m. Saturday.