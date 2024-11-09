Knights cruise past Battalion, earn 8th straight win
The London Knights’ march up the OHL standings continued Friday night, beating the North Bay Battalion 6-2 at Canada Life Place.
Sam Dickinson led the way with three goals, his second hat-trick of the season. The defenseman now leads the team in goals on the season with 11 in just 14 games played.
The Knights’ special teams were dominant as well, killing off all six penalties they took. Their powerplay also scored twice on three opportunities.
After winning just four of their first eight games, the Knights have now won eight straight. Their next game is Sunday afternoon in Guelph against the Storm.
