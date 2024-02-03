Knights beat the Attack in a shootout Saturday

The London Knights began a three game road trip in Owen Sound Saturday night with a the Attack looking to Keep London from starting a new win streak.

Oliver Bonk tied up the game with just over a minute left in the third period, forcing overtime and a shootout.

While it took extra rounds, Denver Barkey ended up sealing the win with only one goal.

The Knights won 4-3 pouring on the offense, sending 46 shots towards the Attack goaltender.

The Knights play next in Guelph on Sunday.