Knight's MacKinnon stepping away from the ice
Ethan MacKinnon is stepping away from hockey due to concussion-related symptoms.
The London-born and raised defenceman was a fifth round pick of the London Knights in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.
He joined the club in the 2021-2022 season after being with the St Thomas Stars of the GOJHL.
In the 2021-22 season he had one goal and 10 assists in 49 games and in 2022-23 he had four goals and seven assists through 46 games.
During the 2022-23 season, the Knights described MacKinnon as a reliable, determined defenceman and leader in the Knights dressing room helping the team advance to the OHL Championship Series.
“Ethan is a leader in our room and he still will be. The players look up to him and he shows them what it means to be a London Knight. Ethan has been a warrior for this team over the past few seasons. His health is the top priority and though it’s difficult and disappointing, it’s the right thing to do for his bright future ahead,” said Vice President & General Manager, Mark Hunter
While he won’t be with the team on the ice, MacKinnon will remain with the team as a player development coach for the remainder of the season.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Sweden will send 'reduced battalion' to join Canadian-led NATO force in Latvia
Sweden's prime minister says his country plans to join a Canadian-led NATO brigade force in Latvia.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Biden can't escape protests over his backing for Israel, even in church
At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man murdered in Miami
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
One dead after Norfolk County crash
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed and another taken to hospital after a crash in Townsend, south of Brantford.
Windsor
-
Cyclist air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.
-
Watershed conditions statement issued for Windsor-Essex
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement issued for Windsor-Essex.
-
OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson
According to police, at least one person went to a home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.
Barrie
-
Masked, armed suspects try to break into Barrie home as family sleeps
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Take a walk down memory lane with Casino Rama's spring concert lineup
Casino Rama announced several new concerts for those who love to take a walk down memory lane.
-
Convicted killer awaits sentencing in 2022 death of prominent Collingwood realtor
A man convicted of killing a prominent Collingwood realtor in June 2022 will learn his fate as his sentencing gets underway in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Gun-waving, beer drinking suspect flags down vehicles on Hwy. 17 near the Sault
One person has been arrested following a bizarre sight on Highway 17 on Monday near Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Toronto
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man 'seriously injured' in armed attack at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
Police are on the scene at the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore to investigate an armed assault on a man in his 60s. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
-
Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
-
'Doing very well': Starving, mangy fox taken in by animal wildlife rescue
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre took in 2,195 animals in 2023, including a starving, mangy fox.
Calgary
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
2 hurt in RV explosion in northeast Calgary
Two people were hurt after a recreational vehicle parked in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood exploded Tuesday morning.
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
More than 30 dogs 'urgently in need' of foster care ahead of Alberta deep freeze: AARCS
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is urgently appealing for foster homes for dogs as extreme cold weather approaches.
Vancouver
-
B.C. launches Canada's first self-screening cervical cancer plan, with at-home tests
British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients.
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating the carcass of a cougar that had been shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.