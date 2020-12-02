LONDON, ONT -- Owen Sound police arrested two men Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported them threatening a third man while brandishing knives.

Around 12:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East witnesses saw two men with knives approach another man and make threatening gestures.

The interaction ended with no injuries and police were quickly dispatched to the scene where they located the two suspects a block away.

A 25-year-old and a 26-year-old were arrested and charged with numerous weapons related charges.

Police say they seized the weapons involved in the incident.

Officers are still looking for the victim in this case and they are asking anyone with any information to come forward.