Knife seized after incident in east London

A knife-related incident in east London is being investigated.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a men went into a business in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street east where he was approached by a security officer.

According to police, the man produced a knife and made threats toward the security officer before running from the scene.

After getting a description, officers were able to track him down and seized a knife.

An 18-year-old London man is charged with possession of a weapon.