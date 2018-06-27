

Norfolk OPP are investigating after a kitten was seen thrown from a moving vehicle.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Queensway West between Elizabeth Road and North Main Street in Simcoe.

A passing motorist witnessed the incident and says it was thrown from an older model green car. A licence plate number was recorded and given to police who will be following up with the owner.

The kitten as immediately taken to a local veterinarian with unspecified injuries.

The animal has since been taken home by the motorist that stopped and helped it.

Police are asking for any other witnesses to come forward.