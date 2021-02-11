LONDON, ONT. -- Daniella Leis will learn her fate Thursday as she faces sentencing for her actions which led to the explosion that rocked Woodman Avenue in London, Ont.

It has been roughly eighteen months since Leis crashed into a home on Woodman Avenue hitting the gas metre.

Emergency crews were on the scene within minutes working to evacuate as many residents as they could.

Soon after the street was rocked with an explosion that levelled one home and left others damaged beyond repair.

Amazingly, no one was killed in the explosion, but several people were injured including first responders.

In October of last year Leis pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The court heard that she been drinking while at a concert at Budweiser Gardens and was asked to leave by security.

She got into her father’s car and drove the wrong way down Queens Avenue before crashing into a home’s gas metre on Woodman Avenue.

At her sentencing hearing Leis said via Zoom, “I can’t express how truly sorry I am for what I have done...for that I will never forgive myself.”

Crown Attorney Jason Miller is asking Justice George Orsini that Leis receive a three-year prison sentence.

Richard Braiden, the defence lawyer for Leis, is asking for a jail sentence in the upper reformatory or low penitentiary range, meaning around two years.

Court proceedings are expected to get underway a little after 10 a.m.

Leis is now also facing a civil lawsuit surrounding the events on Woodman Avenue.

Last month a lawsuit was filed against Leis, her father who owned the car, the City of London, and Spectra which operates Budweiser Gardens.

Also named in the suit is Ovation Ontario Foods and ABC Security.