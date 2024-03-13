Kitchener company fined over London work site accident

LONDON
    A Kitchener company has been fined after a 2022 workplace accident at 699 Talbot Street in London.
    A Kitchener company has been fined following a workplace injury at a London job site in 2022.

    Delta Elevator company was ordered to pay $75,000 after a worker was injured falling from a platform.

    The company was hired to modernize two elevators in a multi-level apartment building at 699 Talbot Street, sourth of Oxford Street, and brought in a sub-contractor to do electrical work.

    To reach the elevator room, the electrical worker had to climb a 13-tread flight of stairs from the broiler room.

    The landing at the top of the staircase had no barrier around the open side of the stairway because the metal guardrail had been removed by Delta workers to create room to move equipment.

    In December, 2022, while throwing cardboard waste down to the boiler room, the worker fell nine feet to the floor below.

    The company pleaded guilty for failing to provide a guardrail.

    The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge which is credited to a special government fund to assist victims of crime. 

