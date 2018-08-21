Featured
Kitchener Ave. closed after person struck by vehicle during altercation
Police investigation on Kitchener Ave. in London Ont. on Aug. 21, 2018 (Kelda Yuen/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:03PM EDT
One person is in hospital with unknown injuries after being struck by a vehicle during an altercation.
London police have Kitchener Avenue closed in both directions between Lovett Street and Cabell Street for the investigation.
Police say around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, two people got into an altercation and a male was struck by a vehicle.
He was transported to hospital by EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.