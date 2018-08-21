

CTV London





One person is in hospital with unknown injuries after being struck by a vehicle during an altercation.

London police have Kitchener Avenue closed in both directions between Lovett Street and Cabell Street for the investigation.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, two people got into an altercation and a male was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.