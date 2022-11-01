King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener

King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in yesterday’s crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders attended the scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Ayr, Ont., south of Kitchener, involving a pickup truck with one driver and a minivan carrying six people, OPP say.

Three passengers of the minivan were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two of the individuals later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Two other occupants of the minivan and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the minivan was treated on scene for minor injuries.

A 17 kilometre stretch of eastbound highway was closed for six hours.

Police investigating a crash on Hwy 401 eastbound near Ayr, Ont. on Oct. 31, 2022.

According to a press release from King’s University College, the two people who died and two others who were injured in Monday’s crash were international students from China.

“King’s and Western University International have contacted the families of those involved in the collision; we are working closely with them, and the injured students, offering all the support we have at this very difficult time,´ reads a statement.

The school says the two students who died were enrolled at King’s in first-year social sciences, adding that as it is reading week, the students’ were embarking on a trip.

“We grieve the loss of these young lives. This is a great shock and tragedy for King’s and for the wider Western University community. These were people devoted to studying in Canada. We are deeply saddened and our sympathies are for the families and friends of all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” says King's President, Dr. David Malloy in the statement.

King’s says that out of respect for the families involved, the identities of the students who died and were injured will not be released at this time.

“We are doing all we can to support the injured students in hospital,” the release reads. “One student is in serious condition and one student has minor physical injuries.”

Malloy adds, “We have lowered our flags and will be doing more in the coming days. We are also working with the Canadian government and embassies to expediate any travel requirements for the families to get here from China as quickly as possible."

King’s says more information will be released when available.