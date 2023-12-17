Kincardine’s piers closed due to winter safety concerns

Kincardine council has decided the community’s piers are just too dangerous in the winter months to allow people to use them.

So, from now until March 1, 2024, Kincardine’s north and south piers are off-limits to the public.

“Wave action on Lake Huron is at it’s highest over the coming months, and anyone who’s been within site of the piers will have seen those cold winter waters crashing over them,” says Mayor Kenneth Craig. “It makes sense to close this area off.”

Kincardine’s piers have been closed several times over the past few years in response to safety concerns. The most recent pier closure lasted several weeks this summer, after a Waterloo grandfather drowned while trying to rescue his grandson, who was swept off one of Kincardine’s piers by high waves.

A council committee is currently studying how to make Kincardine’s beach safer, and whether the public can safely have access to the piers that stretch out from Kincardine’s Marina.

Since 2008, six people have drowned along Kincardine’s shores. The last two drownings, happened when someone was swept off the pier, and another person drowned trying to save them.

Barricades have been erected to keep people off Kincardine’s pier, until at least March 1, 2024.