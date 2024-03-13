Kincardine, Ont. pier safety upgrades coming this summer

It was a beautiful day along the Lake Huron shoreline, drawing people to the shores and piers of Kincardine.

But, Kincardine’s north and south pier have been the site of multiple drownings over the past two decades, prompting the creation of a Pier Safety Committee last September.

That committee has provided their first concrete report on what they think should be done to improve safety along Kincardine’s piers.

“The committee recommended that we install new and more ladders in the sides of the piers. They recommended more and better signage. They recommended that we install more and better life saving stations. And, they recommended that we extend the no swimming zone by the south pier from 100 metres to 200 metres,” explained Kincardine Mayor Ken Craig.

Council agreed with he mayor, as the safety improvements, at a cost of no more than $92,000, will be completed this summer.

The new safety features include adding 10 pier ladders to the existing 37, creating two more life saving stations on the pier, and painting the pier perimeters bright yellow.

Additional changes, such as moving three of the iconic big blue chairs closest the south pier further down the beach in order to deter swimming and sun-bathing near the piers, which are prone to rip currents and undertows, should happen in the near future.

A closed sign is seen at Kincardine, Ont.'s pier in October 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“This is a no swimming, no jumping pier, but there are always people, that for one reason or another, end up in the water. Our role as a municipality is to provide every opportunity to make sure that accident doesn’t escalate into something worse,” said Craig.

Kincardine has earned the unfortunate reputation as a place where drownings happen over the past several years. Since 2008, there have been 13 drownings or near drownings near Kincardine’s piers and shoreline.

Proponents of improving Kincardine’s beach and pier safety said the impending changes, which may include a volunteer beach patrol in the future, are a good first step towards preventing drownings off the shores of Kincardine.

Kincardine, Ont. pier safety features will be improved during the summer of 2024, following 13 drownings or near drownings since 2008. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Every lakeshore community has the inherent danger of the water body right beside them. Our community is doing what we can to prevent anyone from not having the most enjoyable tourist experience they can have here,” said Craig.

Kincardine Council said the addition of the pier ladders and life saving stations are the highest priority improvements, and will happen as soon as possible.

Some of the other changes, like moving the big blue chairs and the volunteer beach patrol, may take longer to implement, but the town is committed to implementing as many of the Pier Safety Committee’s recommendations as possible.