MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are investigating after a fire at a property on Boiler Beach Road in Huron Township, Ont.

Police along with firefighters from the Kincardine and Ripley-Huron departments responded for a structure fire around 2:30 am. Monday.

The structure was engulfed in flames on arrival by emergency crews.

OPP investigators, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, continue to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area between noon on Aug. 8 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 9 is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No injuries were reported in the fire.