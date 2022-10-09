Kincardine kidney fundraiser surpasses $100,000 goal

Christopher Pennington was 11 when he was diagnosed with kidney disease. It meant an end to a lot of the activities he loved, but he didn’t get down.

Instead, he and his family started raising money towards kidney disease research, and founded the Huron-Bruce Kidney Walk.

This year, the Kincardine native needed to raise a little over $15,000 to reach, $100,000 raised since 2015.

With the help of his family and friends and “Christopher’s Crew”, Pennington surpassed $100,000 raised towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada, during this September’s walk in Kincardine.

The now 18 year old Pennington, has been recognized for his community service with a 2020 Ontario Junior Citizen’s Award, and a 2019 Remarkable Huron-Bruce Citizen Award.

You can learn more about it on their website.