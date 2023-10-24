Kids won’t have to travel 5k in to play in St. Thomas anymore

In a time when most new parks are placed in the suburbs, the City of St. Thomas has done the reverse.

On Tuesday morning, the new Westlake-Evans Park officially opened in the heart of downtown.

Its creation gives urban kids a place to play.

The park features a playground, green space, sitting areas, murals, and even concrete ping-pong tables.

At a glance, it is hard to imagine it was once the site of the city’s police station and courthouse.

When they were demolished council was left with a dilemma.

“A big empty space in the core of our city. So we all wondered ‘what can we do?’ So we talked a lot about, 'how can we make a park?’” shared Mayor Joe Preston.

Mayor Joe Preston with his newly acquired ping pong racket, stands beside one of two new concrete ping-pong tables in Westlake-Evans park in St. Thomas on Oct. 24, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A park that as it turned out, was desperately needed.

“The closet park is probably about five or so kilometers or so from here”, confirmed Adrienne Lacey-Griffin, manager of parks.

But the money for a new play space was not in the city coffers.

Thankfully, the federal and provincial governments stepped in.

Still, it was a private donation that pushed the plan forward.

The estate of Donna Vera Evans Bushell pledged a $500,000, provided music was a key theme. The city complied.

Today, the new park features interactive instruments in the playground.

Ian Begg represents a family trust which donated $500,000 towards a new urban park in St. Thomas. Oct. 24, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)There is also a commitment to open a picture window in the downtown library which faces the park.

Stationed just inside the window will be a baby grand piano that will be played during open-air music events.

Ian Begg, a relative of the late Evans Bushell applauded the overall design.

“I think they would love it. Donna’s sister Thelma was a teacher for 45 years, and she’d love to see the kids enjoying this,” he said.

And, echoing the mayor, Begg saidthe park is just another step in downtown revitalization.

“I hope it helps to transform St. Thomas’ downtown into a livable, enjoyable, and attractive place.”