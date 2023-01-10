Kids now accepted at LHSC COVID and flu care clinic

Starting Wednesday, the COVID, cold and flu care clinic at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will accept pediatric patients.

The move will allow kids to be assessed, tested and treated.

Located at Victoria Hospital, 800 Commissioners Rd. E, in Building 24, the clinic will only be open to children on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Patients experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughs, aches and other COVID and flu-like problems must make an appointment online or over the phone by calling 519-685-8500 ext. 75503.