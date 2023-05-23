Kids in vehicle, driver charged with impaired
Two children have been turned over to the care of a relative after the driver of a vehicle they were in was charged with multiple offences.
Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, police in Aylmer were contacted by a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver on Talbot Street.
Officers pulled over the vehicle and confirmed the driver was impaired by alcohol — two kids under the age of 10 were in the vehicle.
The female driver was arrested and taken to Aylmer police headquarters where a breath sample showed she was nearly double the legal limit.
The 38-year-old woman from London has been charged with impaired operation, over 80 blood alcohol concentration, having liquor readily available and having cannabis readily accessible.
