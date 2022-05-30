Kidney patient finds saviour in neighbour, co-worker

Last April, Cassandra Rivett was a healthy and active 28-year-old who had no idea her life was about to change for the worse.

“I had lost function of both of my kidneys before I even realized it,” the now 29-year-old Huron County native said.

Shortly after being diagnosed with Berger’s disease -- a type of kidney disease -- Rivett had to quickly start dialysis and start the search for a kidney donor.

“It was 96 trips to London, Ont. last year, and this year, it’s been quite a lot to do the transplant work-ups,” said Rivett.

After exhausting family and friends, neighbour and co-worker Amanda Haak stepped up to see if maybe she was a match.

“Mainly, because I can,” said Haak.

Haak was already going through the process to anonymously donate part of her liver, so helping out a friend and co-worker made even more sense. The two were matched on April 5.

“I have a full life ahead of me still, even though I’m going to be missing an organ. I’m still not doing anything different. I’m not changing my lifestyle, but her lifestyle will change dramatically, just because I’m going to give her an organ,” said the 36-year-old from Dungannon, Ont.

Haak completes the selfless act of giving her neighbour and co-worker one of her kidneys on Wednesday.

“It’s everything. It’s my life. It’s my future,” said an emotional and grateful Rivett.

If all goes according to plan, both Rivett and Haak will need about three months of recovery before they can return to work at Compass Minerals in Goderich, and for Rivett, living her life to the fullest — something that seemed nearly impossible at this point last year.

“You can live a pretty normal life, after you have a transplant, and they think it [the new kidney] will last 15 to 20 years,” said Rivett.

To learn more about live donor organ donation, you can visit the Trillium Gift of Life website.