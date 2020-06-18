LONDON, ONT. -- The official start to astronomical summer is Saturday, June 20 at 5:44 p.m. EST. This will mark the start of summer in the northern hemisphere.

The solstice is the day with longest period of daylight throughout the year, receiving the most direct sun angle.

The summer solstice is when the earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at a maximum tilt of 23.5 degrees towards the sun.

Saturday will feature 15 hours, 21 minutes and 37 seconds of daylight.

July and August are the traditionally the hottest months of the year, and this summer won’t disappoint.

The climate models are showing normal to above normal temperatures.

The average day time high in London is close to 26C in July, and 25C in August . There will be periods of heat and high humidity, but we are not looking at numerous prolonged heat events.

Rainfall amounts so far this month have been below normal. We average 84 millimetres of rain in June. We have received less than half of the average.

Showers are in the forecast for the weekend and early next week and many are looking for widespread rainfall as we wrap up the month.

Rainfall amounts in July and August are on track to be in the normal range.

But the bulk of the moisture in the summer falls in thunderstorms, which can be an issue as it is not distributed evenly in the forecast area.

The beginning of astronomical summer is marked with celebrations and festivities around the world.

Normally thousands of people head to Stonehenge, the ancient site in England to celebrate, but due to COVID-19 the celebration is going virtual this year.

The sunrise and sunset will be live streamed by English Heritage on Facebook.