

The Associated Press





NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan doctors are testing a hospital patient in western Kenya who has Ebola-like symptoms, as eastern Congo is struggling to control the outbreak and Uganda has reported two deaths from the deadly hemorrhagic fever.

The female patient in Kenya is in isolation at Kericho County Referral Hospital where staff took precautions to ensure minimal contact, county spokesman Timothy Kimei said in a statement.

The patient had visited her spouse at the Kenyan-Ugandan border and three other family members are also under observation, according to Kenyan media.

Results from the test are expected in 12 to 24 hours. If confirmed as Ebola, it would be Kenya's first ever case of the virus and represent a worrying spread of the disease from eastern Congo.

Uganda last week reported two deaths from Ebola that had spread from eastern Congo where the current outbreak has caused more than 1,400 deaths since August last year.

Kenya has never experienced an Ebola outbreak and some Kenyan doctors have expressed concern about the country's preparedness to manage the deadly virus.