Kellogg Lane shut down after explosive device reportedly discovered

London, Ont. -

There were some tense moments Tuesday evening when police closed a street in east London.

Around 5:30 p.m., police closed Kellogg lane between Dundas Street and Florence Street.

Witnesses tell CTV News that officers found what appeared to be an explosive device while searching a suspect being arrested at 100 Kellogg Lane.

Police were able to clear the scene after about an hour.

It's not clear what was discovered.