Kellogg Lane shut down after explosive device reportedly discovered
100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont. on Jan. 11, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
London, Ont. -
There were some tense moments Tuesday evening when police closed a street in east London.
Around 5:30 p.m., police closed Kellogg lane between Dundas Street and Florence Street.
Witnesses tell CTV News that officers found what appeared to be an explosive device while searching a suspect being arrested at 100 Kellogg Lane.
Police were able to clear the scene after about an hour.
It's not clear what was discovered.