Country music superstar Keith Urban was so impressed with London fans at his Budweiser Gardens show Saturday night, he took to Twitter to express his feelings.

"Thank you so much London. Canada, you are the best!," exclaimed Urban has he was riding inside his tour bus leaving the venue.

Bud Gardens was packed to the rafters with fans to check out the Graffiti U Tour.

Urban's cross-Canada tour continues with stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.