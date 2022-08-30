Keiron Gregory sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter death of alleged Liberian warlord

After pleading guilty to manslaughter and break and enter, Keiron Gregory, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.

Gregory was originally charged with second degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in July.

The court heard that Gregory and Horrace, 44, were involved in a scheme and that Gregory had given Horrace $80,000 in cash.

When Gregory realized he had been duped, he obtained Horrace’s London, Ont. address from his father, Toronto police Det.-Const. Trevor Gregory who has already pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a public officer.

The officer who is on suspension is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

On Father’s Day 2020, Gregory and three others broke into Horrace’s home on Pochard Lane in London, where Horrace was beaten with a baseball bat and died after being shot in the chest.

As previously reported by CTV News, before coming to London, Horrace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.

Before handing down his sentence to Gregory, Justice Duncan Grace said, “What occurred here is not disturbing, it is bone-chilling.”

After calculations and credit for time served, Gregory will serve a sentence of just under eight years in prison.