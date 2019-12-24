LONDON, ONTARIO -- North-east London resident Han Xiao plans to take extra care with his holiday packaging after the presents are open, especially when it comes time to take them to the curb.

“I always fold my boxes so nobody can see the outside. I do it for my own safety.”

Xiao’s thinking is smart according to police.

“Criminals can easily gage what houses would make a great target, based on the items left out for them every year, says Const. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP.

He posted a video to social media which outlines tips homeowners should take to ensure their gifts remain safe inside their home.

They include cutting up boxes, especially for large items such TV’s and other electronics popular with thieves.

Sanchuk says the best advice is to take those boxes directly to a recycling centre, but if not to ensure the printing faces inwards, out of sight from the road, on your garbage day.

Further, he reminds those leaving their homes for the holidays to ensure it looks like you’re still around.

He says arrange to have a trusted person pick up your mail and flyers, and make sure any vehicle your leave behind is locked.

Also, on social media, Sanchuk says it’s never a good idea to post an expensive gift you’ve received just to show your friends. He says they odds are a thief might see it as well.