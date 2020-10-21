LONDON, ONT. -- As more reaction comes in about the Ford government’s move to eliminate ranked ballots, one London city councillor says that system was why she put her name forward in the 2018 municipal election.

London was the only municipality to use the system two years ago.

"Having a ranked ballot ensures that voters' choices count," Councillor Arielle Kayabaga wrote in a tweet.

"This has been a big step forward for Canada as there are substantive evidences that First Past the Post is not the most equitable way to vote, plus Ranked ballot was a major reason why I put my name forward."

Kayabaga was mentioned at Queen’s Park Wednesday during debate, where it was noted she was the first Black woman elected in London due to the system.

London West MPP Peggy Sattler questioned the move to end ranked ballot elections during the debate.

"Can the premier explain why it was so urgent to undermine local democracy yet again and meddle in municipal politics?"

The government says the 2018 municipal election cost taxpayers an additional $515,000, due to using ranked ballots.

CTV London's Daryl Newcombe will have more at 6.