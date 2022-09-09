Kadri donates $1-million to LHSC surgical centre

Nazem Kadri is making the most of his short NHL off season at home in London, Ont.

On Thursday, the Stanley Cup Champion and former London Knight unveiled a $1-million donation for the London Health Sciences Cenre (LHSC) ambulatory surgical centre.

Across from Victoria main campus, the centre was renamed in Kadri’s honour and will deal with low-risk surgeries that often take longer to book — surgeries that would have been cancelled in the past if more emergency type surgeries needed the operating rooms at Victoria, or University hospitals.

According to LHSC, the centre is the first of its kind in Ontario and a leader in surgical innovation which is changing patient care on a local and global scale.