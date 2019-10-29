OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall today to confirm that he intends to form government.

Trudeau's Liberals won 157 seats in last week's federal election -- 13 short of a majority.

The party entered the campaign with 177 seats and will now need at least one party's help to pass legislation in Parliament.

Trudeau will also have to survive a confidence vote on a speech from the throne laying out his plans for governing.

In their meeting today, Trudeau and Payette will likely talk about a time for Parliament to reconvene.

In 2015, it took more than month for MPs to be called back to Ottawa, though a new cabinet was sworn in far earlier than that.

Trudeau's next decisions will might be to reshuffle his cabinet, considering Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.