A new trial for Leslie Lonsbary, a corrections officer accused in the death of Adam Kargus at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, is set to begin soon.

Lonsbary is one of two guards accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the inmate's Oct. 2013 beating death at the facility.

In the first trial manager Stephen Jurkus was found not guilty of the charge, while a mistrial was declared for Lonsbary after the jury failed to reach a decision.

Both men had pleaded not guilty in the case.

In 2017, Anthony George, Kargus' cell mate, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death.