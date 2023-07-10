Jury selected in hit and run case which put teen in a coma

The jury has been selected in a hit and run case which left a London, Ont. teenager with significant life altering head trauma injuries that he continues to deal with.

Tristan Roby was only 17 years old when he was struck by a car along Exeter Road in July of 2019 while on his bike.

Months later, police arrested and charged Jesse Bleck with failing to remain at the scene of a crash that caused bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The trial is expected to get underway on Tuesday and is slated to last three weeks.