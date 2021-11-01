Jury hears accused in stabbing death say he 'lost it'

Police investigate after a fatal stabbing on Notre Dame Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Tammy Heisel / CTV London) Police investigate after a fatal stabbing on Notre Dame Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Tammy Heisel / CTV London)

London Top Stories