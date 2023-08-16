Jury gives guilty verdict in hit-and-run trial

The London, Ont. man accused in the hit-and-run of a teenaged cyclist four years ago has been found guilty.

Jesse Bleck, 29, was found guilty of failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and driving while prohibited.

On the night of July 21, 2019, then 17-year-old Tristan Roby was cycling on Exeter Road when he was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

The crash left Roby with life-altering injuries.

The Crown argued that Jesse Bleck was behind the wheel at the time, while the defence argued that Bleck was not the driver.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday, and delivered its verdict late Wednesday afternoon.

Sentencing will be set on September 12.

Roby’s mother spoke to CTV News after hearing the verdict.

“If he had just stopped, just stopped, then this would have been an accident, and we would have just all been moving on with our lives. But instead it just becomes this cancer that’s been growing and gripping everyone in our lives. It’s taken over everything,” said Abby Roby.

Tristan Roby and his mother Abby are seen at their home in London, Ont. on thursday, Jan. 16, 2020