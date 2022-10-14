Jury deliberating in Kelly Jacobs trial

The jury is now deliberating in the impaired driving case of Kelly Jacobs.

The 35-year-old is charged in relation to the 2018 death of 23-year-old Beulah Peters who died after being struck by a vehicle.

Charges against Jacobs include impaired operation of a motor vehicle cause death, driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impeding attempt to save life and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

On Oct. 6, the London jury heard testimony from paramedics who told the court how they were hindered as they tried to assist a woman who died after being struck by a pick-up truck southwest of the city in December 2018.

The incident happened on Dec. 2, 2018 around 4 a.m. on Jubilee Road at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella