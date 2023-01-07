Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to London January 16-19

The new year has a musical start as the CCC comes to London in January.

From January 16-19, students from Western University's Althouse Faculty of Education and Don Wright Faculty of Music will have the chance to work with CCC Artistic Director Dr. Julia Davids and the CCC singers with Sherryl Sewepagaham.

Open rehearsals, collaborations with the Western University Singers, meeting with Indigenous Elders will take place along with a lecture performance at Wampum Learning Lodge.

On Tuesday, January 17 guests are invited to attend the lecture performance for free at the Wampum Learning Lodge at 1137 Western Road.

The CCC along with Western University Singers perform at the Paul Davenport theatre (Talbot College) at 7:30pm at 1151 Richmond Street north.

For more information, visit their website.