JUNO Award winner wraps Christmas tour in Wingham

Serena Ryder made Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre, the last stop in her "Merry Myths" Tour, Saturday night.

The Ontario born, Juno Award winner played to a sold out crowd, performing her contemporary twist on some Christmas classics.

The "Stompa Your Feet" singer has been criss-crossing Canada this month, playing small town theatres.

She says she’s really enjoyed bringing her music to a different crowd, which may not normally get a chance to hear her. She says she’s loved hanging out with the crowd, after each show, as well.

Tonight is the last show on her pre-Christmas "Merry Myths Tour," but she says she’ll back next year, putting her unique spin on Christmas.