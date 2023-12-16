LONDON
London

JUNO Award winner wraps Christmas tour in Wingham

Serena Ryder playing at Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre on Saturday December 16, 2023 (Scott Miller / CTV News London) Serena Ryder playing at Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre on Saturday December 16, 2023 (Scott Miller / CTV News London)

Serena Ryder made Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre, the last stop in her "Merry Myths" Tour, Saturday night.

The Ontario born, Juno Award winner played to a sold out crowd, performing her contemporary twist on some Christmas classics.

The "Stompa Your Feet" singer has been criss-crossing Canada this month, playing small town theatres.

She says she’s really enjoyed bringing her music to a different crowd, which may not normally get a chance to hear her. She says she’s loved hanging out with the crowd, after each show, as well.

Tonight is the last show on her pre-Christmas "Merry Myths Tour," but she says she’ll back next year, putting her unique spin on Christmas. 

